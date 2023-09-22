BREAKING: Delhi Govt Permits Use Of Loudspeakers During Durga Puja, Ramlila Celebrations, Check Details

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Friday announced that the use of loudspeakers will be allowed during the Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations. A release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the use of loudspeakers will be allowed till 12 AM during the Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations.

It may be noted that currently the use of loudspeakers is allowed only till 10 PM in the national capital. The file regarding the exemption has been sent to LG VK Saxena, the state released by the Delhi CMO said.