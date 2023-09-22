trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665888
BREAKING: Delhi Govt Permits Use Of Loudspeakers During Durga Puja, Ramlila Celebrations, Check Details

It may be noted that currently the use of loudspeakers is allowed only till 10 PM in the national capital.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Friday announced that the use of loudspeakers will be allowed during the Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations. A release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the use of loudspeakers will be allowed till 12 AM during the Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations.

It may be noted that currently the use of loudspeakers is allowed only till 10 PM in the national capital. The file regarding the exemption has been sent to LG VK Saxena, the state released by the Delhi CMO said.

 

 

