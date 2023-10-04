NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in conducting raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's residence in connection with the Excise policy case on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, the ED raids are being conducted in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi Excise Policy case in which several AAP leaders are under scanner.

#UPDATE | ED raids underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with excise policy case: Sources https://t.co/MgIBcKQC05 October 4, 2023

It may be noted that two senior AAP leaders - former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia - are already lodged in prison and facing trials in cases related to financial irregularities.

Importantly, the Supreme Court is also due to hear the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a matter connected with the excise policy case. On Tuesday, a Delhi court allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal pardoned both Magunta and Arora while directing them to cooperate with the investigation and disclose all information they have about the case to the investigators.