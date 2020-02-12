हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Arvind Kejriwal elected leader of AAP legislative party, to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

Kejriwal was on Wednesday (February 12, 2020 ) elected the leader of the legislative party by newly-elected party MLAs.

NEW DELHI: AAP party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi on Sunday (February 16) for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan Ground. Kejriwal was on Wednesday (February 12, 2020 ) elected the leader of the legislative party by newly-elected party legislators.

A meeting of newly-elected AAP MLAs was held at the residence of CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal during which he was elected the leader of the legislative party, the party said.

Confirming the development, AAP No. 2Manish Sisodia said, ''The entire cabinet will take oath along with the CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal. The ceremony will begin at 10 AM on February 16 at the Ramlila Maidan.'' 

Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with noted anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation. Kejriwal has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly election 2020, bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account and party's 62 candidates lost their deposit.

