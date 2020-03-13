BREAKING NEWS: Delhi riots: Burqa-clad women who attacked Delhi Police identified

NEW DELHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the last month’s communal riots in northeast Delhi, has identified burqa-clad women who were part of the mob which attacked Delhi Police personnel trying to calm the situation after clashes broke out over the amended citizenship act.

The SIT is believed to have identified at least six burqa-clad women after examining several viral videos which showed how they mercilessly attacking Head Constable Rattan Lal during violence in the Gokul Puri locality on February 24.

After examining the CCTV footage and the viral videos on violence in Chand Bagh and Gokul Puri localities, the SIT is now preparing to arrest these women for interrogation in connection with the attack on police personnel and head constable Rattan Lal’s brutal murder.

At least 70-80 women wearing burqa could be seen in the CCTV footage obtained by the police from Chand Bagh and other nearby localities where the violence erupted.

The SIT has also questioned several local residents of Chand Bagh for more leads in the case. In the videos, these burqa-clad women can be seen pelting stones at the police team, which was trying to control the situation.

The videos also show the brutality heaped by rioters on the Delhi Police personnel during the riots on February 24.

One such video shows how DCP Amit Sharma was grievously injured and Head Constable Rattan Lal was beaten to death by a violent mob. In another video, Delhi Police personnel can be seen rescuing the DCP to safety.

It may be noted that the SIT had earlier arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the north-east district last month.

Lal sustained gunshot injury while he was out in the field to control the violence in north-east Delhi`s Gokalpuri on February 24.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the family of Ratan Lal.

At least 53 persons were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that raged unabated in north-east Delhi for two days.