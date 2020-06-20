Cancel all leaves, recall staff for COVID-19 duty: AAP government tells Delhi hospitals, institutions

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday directed all hospitals and medical institutions under it to recall their staff that is on leave to report back for COVID -19 duty immediately.

In its order, the Delhi government said that leave of any kind to be granted only under most compelling circumstances.

The order comes at a time when there has been an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

The order signed by Special Secretary SM Ali said that leave of any kind will only be granted under most compelling circumstances.

"All MSs, MDs, Deans and Directors of the hospitals and medical institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department are advised to issue directions to all the staff working under their control who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties," the order stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also said that it could not reach a consensus on Lt. Governor Anil Baijal`s decision of five-day compulsory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients in the city.

With the Centre stepping in to aid the Delhi government in its fight against the coronavirus, a difference of opinions seems to be brewing between the two.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "In the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, the issue of five-day compulsory institutional quarantine and rate of beds in private hospitals was raked up. A consensus could be reached on both. Now, the meeting will again be held at 5 p.m."

Sisodia said that the Central government has recommended making only 24 per cent beds cheaper in private hospitals, while the Delhi government is adamant on making at least 60 per cent beds cheap.

A high-powered panel set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recommended fixing the cost of COVID-19 isolation beds in the private hospitals.

The price range is Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the institutional quarantine will make people evade testing, which will further increase the spread of infection.

He also said there is already a shortage of healthcare staff, how will it be possible to arrange doctors and nurses for thousands of patients at quarantine centers.