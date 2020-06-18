हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

CBI arrests Delhi Police SHO, 2 constables for accepting bribe

The anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Delhi Police Station House Officer (SHO) and two constables for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe for allowing construction at a plot in Vijay Vihar locality in north Delhi.

CBI arrests Delhi Police SHO, 2 constables for accepting bribe
Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Delhi Police Station House Officer (SHO) and two constables for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe for allowing construction at a plot in Vijay Vihar locality in north Delhi.

The CBI team arrested Vijay Vihar SHO Surendra Singh Chahal and two police constables Badri and Jitendra for demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant in the case.

According to reports, Vijay Vihar SHO SS Chahal had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant who was constructing a wall on a plot in the Vijay Vihar area in north Delhi.

"As a part of the deal, the payment of the first installment of Rs 2 lakh was to be paid on Wednesday night. On complaint received from the complainant, a CBI team conducted a raid and arrested the two constables red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe," said a CBI official.

The CBI team later arrested Vijay Vihar SHO SS Chahal in connection with the case.

The SHO and the constables will be produced before a competent special CBI court here on Thursday, the CBI team said.

Delhi PoliceSHOCBIBribery caseVijay Vihar
