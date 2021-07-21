Centre is lying, many patients died due to oxygen shortage during 2nd COVID wave: Delhi govt demands probe

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday thrashed the Centre for claiming that no one died due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming down heavily on the Centre, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said many people died due to the oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sisodia`s remark came a day after the Central government on Tuesday told the Upper House that ''no death has occurred due to oxygen shortage'' in the country.

Countering the Centre`s claim, Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister to look after COVID management in Delhi said, "I was handling the COVID management of Delhi and especially oxygen management in government hospitals. There were floods of complaints from hospitals, patients` families and media persons regarding oxygen shortage. The BJP-led Central government has made a false statement in Parliament."

Sisodia alleged that after the Centre reformed its oxygen supply policy on April 13, "oxygen supply in many non-BJP ruled states were disrupted. It was a complete mismanagement of oxygen supply from the Centre".

"The BJP-led Centre failed to handle COVID-19 situation and to provide adequate oxygen to state governments and now to hide its failure, BJP leaders are making false statements in Parliament. This is condemnable," Sisodia added.

The AAP leader further alleged that the Centre was not permitting the Delhi government to form an independent committee to enquire whether deaths occurred due to oxygen shortage in Delhi.

They (Centre) will soon say there was no COVID-19. If there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen, then why were hospitals going to High Court for shortages? This is completely false: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Centre saying 'no deaths due to lack of oxygen'

"If there was no death due to oxygen shortage, then why has the Centre stopped the Delhi government`s proposal to set up an independent committee to find out the reality?" he asked.

However, when asked about the number of COVID patients who died in Delhi due to oxygen shortage, Sisodia said, "If the Centre allows Delhi government`s independent committee to look at the matter then the truth will come out."

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "If there was no shortage of oxygen, why did hospitals move court? "It is completely false to say that no one died due to oxygen shortage. There have been many deaths due to oxygen shortage in Delhi and many other places across the country," Jain added.

