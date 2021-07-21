India witnesses rise in COVID-19 cases, records 42,015 new infections in 24 hours

New Delhi: A day after India recorded the lowest COVID-19 cases in 125 days, the country saw a slight rise in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday (July 21, 2021) morning, India recorded 42,015 new coronavirus infections.

India's active caseload now stands at 4,07,170 and constitutes 1.30% of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.09%, whereas, the daily positivity rate is at 2.27%.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that there were 3,998 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, of which, 3,656 is the backlog of Maharashtra. With this, the total number of cases has increased to 3,12,16,337, of which, 3,03,90,687 have recovered and 4,18,480 have lost their lives. On the other hand, India has so far administered 41.54 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, ICMR's fourth national COVID-19 serosurvey revealed that two-thirds of the Indians have developed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but 40 crore people are still vulnerable. The serosurvey, conducted in June and July, found out that the overall seroprevalence was 67.6 per cent. It involved over 28,975 individuals (adults and children), apart from 7,252 healthcare workers, in 70 districts across 21 states where earlier three rounds were also conducted.

During the media briefing on the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said that the findings show there is a ray of hope, but there is no room for complacency and that COVID-appropriate behaviour and community engagement have to be maintained.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with floor leaders of all parties of both houses of the Parliament and told them that the 'pandemic should not be a matter of politics'. While apprising the floor leaders on the Public Health Response to COVID-19, PM Modi also spoke about the efforts being made to ensure one oxygen plant in every district across India.

The Prime Minister also informed leaders about the rising speed of the country's vaccination program and said that mutations make COVID-19 'very unpredictable' and that everyone needs to stay together and fight this disease.

