Chhath Puja allowed at designated spots, all schools to reopen from November 1: Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday took a big decision by allowing the Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital following strict Covid-19 protocols. The Delhi government, however, said that the Chhath Puja celebrations will only be allowed at the designated spots only.

The announcement in this regard was made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press briefing following a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Deputy CM made another announcement by saying that all schools in the national capital have been permitted to re-open from November 1. Sisodia stated that all schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with a maximum of 50% strength in classrooms.

He added, "Experts suggested that no parent will be forced to send their children to school."

The decision to reopen schools has been taken in view of the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the city. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) led by Lt Governor Anil Baijal today met to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

During the meeting, the DDMA decided to lift the ban imposed on Chhath Puja celebrations at public places in Delhi. The celebration of Chhath at the riverbanks, water bodies and temples was prohibited in view of COVID by the DDMA in its order on September 30.

But since the COVID-19 situation has improved a lot in the national capital, demands were being made by various groups and political parties to allow Chhath Puja to be celebrated.

In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, it was expected that DDMA will permit the festival at public places after its meeting today. It is a major festival celebrated by those in East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (Purvanchali community). The community has a sizeable number in the national capital and are concentrated mostly in East Delhi.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Tuesday launched a special campaign for the administration of Covid vaccines to devotees going to observe fast on Chhath festival post-Diwali at Ibrahimpur village in North East Delhi's Burari area.

He was accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Later, Puri shared pictures of the launch and sought blessings for all from “Chhathi Maiya” in a tweet in Bhojpuri. Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, who had strongly opposed the ban on Chhath, had announced the campaign to vaccinate "Chhathvratis" so that the festival is celebrated safely.

Over 10,000 persons are to be administrated the vaccine across the city during the campaign. Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun God in knee-deep water.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

