Chhath puja celebrations at public places like river banks, temples banned in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday announced that Chhat festivities in the national capital has been banned and gatherings at public places and river banks, fairs and food stalls will not be permitted for the second consecutive year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The authority has advised people to celebrate the festival in their homes.

"Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an official order.

The DDMA clarified that no standing or squatting will be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

"All event organsiers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones," it added.

The Chhat Puja is a three-day festival of worshipping the sun, it will be celebrated between November 8-10.

Meanwhile, delhi recorded 41 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.

Live TV