हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhath Puja

Chhath puja celebrations at public places like river banks, temples banned in Delhi

The DDMA issued a new set of guidelines which will continue till November 15, the people are advised to celebrate the religious festival at their homes.

Chhath puja celebrations at public places like river banks, temples banned in Delhi
File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday announced that Chhat festivities in the national capital has been banned and gatherings at public places and river banks, fairs and food stalls will not be permitted for the second consecutive year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The authority has advised people to celebrate the festival in their homes.

"Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an official order.

The DDMA clarified that no standing or squatting will be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

"All event organsiers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones," it added.

The Chhat Puja is a three-day festival of worshipping the sun, it will be celebrated between November 8-10. 

Meanwhile, delhi recorded 41 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chhath PujaDelhiDDMA
Next
Story

Free medicines, tests, treatment, operations: Arvind Kejriwal promises freebies for Punjab

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Rift continues within Congress party