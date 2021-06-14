CM Arvind Kejriwal to focus on Delhi's economic revival, gears up for third wave of COVID-19

New Delhi: As part of the phased unlock plan in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that all market activities will be allowed from Monday at 5 am, but with certain restrictions. The CM said that while weekly markets will resume activity, but only one market will open in one zone on a day. Further, all gyms, cinema theatres, and banquet halls will continue to remain shut.

CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has also decided against reopening schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

Kejriwal said, “The coronavirus situation is coming under control in Delhi. The Coronavirus cases have reduced significantly and right now the only concern is to bring back the economy on track on one hand, and in case a third wave comes about, then the preparations for that are in full swing. You must have seen, that every day I visit sites to inspect the arrangements that are being made. Yesterday, we inaugurated 22 new Oxygen plants, and the day before we inaugurated Oxygen storage tanks. Several arrangements are being made for the third wave. But I know many people whose lives have become difficult because of the loss of means of livelihood.”

The Delhi CM said, “We understand this and slowly and steadily, economic activities are being opened up. I would like to present the decisions that have been taken for this week. Firstly, the lockdown of this time will be lifted, tomorrow at 5 am, and all activities are allowed except certain activities which are completely prohibited and those which are allowed in a restricted way. A detailed order will be shared later but in a larger sense, the Prohibited activities include – all educational institutions schools, colleges, coaching institutions as well as social, political, sports, academic, cultural, religious festival-related gatherings, no gathering will be allowed. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complex, cinema theatre, the multiplex will remain closed."

"Entertainment parks, water parks, amusement parks and Banquet halls, assembly halls, auditoriums will remain closed. Business to business exhibitions, spas, gymnasiums, yoga institutes, and public parks and gardens will remain prohibited,” he added.

Kejriwal said, “Activities which are partly allowed and are restricted include – Government offices, where the rules of last week will be applied in which Group A officers will be allowed to have 100% attendance and 50% attendance for everyone else but essential activities like hospitals and police, they will be fully operational. Private offices are required to operate on 50% capacity from 9 am -5 pm and the effort should be to work from home. All markets, market complexes, malls, last week were functioning on an odd-even basis, but now can all be opened up fully but only from 10 am – 8 pm and the restaurants will function on 50% seating capacity.”

The Delhi CM further said, “We will observe the situation of the markets and restaurants for 1 week, if the cases do not increase in the next week, then we will continue this but if they do increase then we will have to impose strict measures. Thus, it is my appeal to all the market associations, shopkeepers to ensure that overcrowding does not take place, and maintain social distancing. They should also keep masks inside their shops so that if someone is not wearing a mask, then the shop can offer them. The weekly markets are being allowed but in 1 week, only 1 weekly market will be allowed in 1 zone."

"Marriages cannot be allowed in public places – in banquet halls, hotels, and marriage halls. Marriages can take place only at home or at the court with not more than 20 people in attendance. Not more than 20 people can be allowed in funerals and last rights. Only 50 % capacity of Delhi metro and 50% in Delhi buses can be allowed, Public transport – Autorickshaws and E- Rickshaws are allowed but with not more than 2 passengers. Only 2 passengers are allowed in taxis and fat -fat Seva, maintain the social distancing norms, as given in the details,” he added.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Religious places will be opened up but visitors will not be allowed. So largely these activities are being allowed this week. I hope the cases of Coronavirus continue to decline rapidly so that slowly our lives can get back on track."

"This has been a great tragedy and we have to battle this together. We have to hope that the cases don’t increase anymore and a third wave does not come about,” he added.