Cold conditions likely to continue in Punjab and Haryana, fog delays 15 trains in Delhi

Delhi is likely to have a clear sky on Sunday (February 2), even as other northern states will witness another spell of cold weather conditions. According to the weather agency, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab and Haryana and Odisha will be engulfed in a heavy fog.

The weather in Delhi on Sunday morning at 7 am was recorded at 8 degrees Celcius at the Safdarjung observatory while in Palam the temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celcius. The visibility is likely to be a distance of 1 kilometre.

Foggy conditions delayed as many as 15 trains running through Delhi.

According to northern railway officials, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Ghazipur Anand Vihar terminal, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express trains

delayed by 2 hours 30 minutes.

Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Manduadih-New Delhi Express, Howrah-Anand Vihar Yuva Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Samparkranti Express delayed by 1 hour.

Ahmedabad-New Delhi Express delayed by 1 hour 30 minutes. Dibrugarh-Delhi Jn Brahmaputra Mail, Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express delayed by 2 hours.

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express delayed by 3 hours. Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express delayed by 4 hours.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature was at 20 degrees Celcius. There was slight fog early morning, the weather is likely to be clear with strong surface winds sending making it little chilly.

The temperature is likely to increase by 1 to 2 degree Celcius from Monday for the next 2-3 days. However, foggy conditions will continue for the next few days.