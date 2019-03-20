हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress has officially ruled out alliance: Arvind Kejriwal

Interacting with the media after a public rally in East Delhi`s Laxmi Nagar, he said no talks are going on between the two parties.

Congress has officially ruled out alliance: Arvind Kejriwal
File photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Congress has officially conveyed its "no" for an alliance in the city.

Interacting with the media after a public rally in East Delhi`s Laxmi Nagar, he said no talks are going on between the two parties.

"As far as I know, the Congress has officially conveyed to us that there will be no alliance. We don`t have to do anything with their meetings. We are not in talks with Congress.

"The stories in the media about the alliance are planted by the Congress. I have no clue about it," he said.

In his address at the rally, Kejriwal attached the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party for not working for the people and not letting the AAP work.

"These BJP-Congress are all one. They felt insecure from us (AAP). All they wanted was to stop me from working," he said, while citing the achievements of his government in Delhi in the past four years.

The AAP has announced all its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city, for which voting will take place on May 12.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019AAPCongressArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Determined vs BJP, divided over AAP: Congress weighs its options

Must Watch

PT40M32S

Exclusive: In conversation with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar