हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave: Delhi reports 1,032 fresh coronavirus cases, positivity rate at 3.64%

The national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stood at 26,184.

Covid-19 fourth wave: Delhi reports 1,032 fresh coronavirus cases, positivity rate at 3.64%

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.64 per cent, according to data shared by the state health department. With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stood at 26,184.

 

 

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death on Wednesday. Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 per cent.

A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Fourth WaveDelhiDelhi COVID-19 casesDelhi health department
Next
Story

Delhi anti-encroachment drive: Protests erupt in Madanpur Khadar, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy: What was Varanasi court's verdict?