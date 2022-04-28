New Delhi: Amid concerns about the fourth wave of Covid-19 hitting the Indian shores, Delhi on Thursday recorded a nearly nine per cent jump in new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

During this period, the national capital recorded 1,490 infections and two deaths, according to data shared by the health department. Delhi’s positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent, it added.

It was the seventh consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 1,000 daily new cases. The infection tally in the national capital rose to 18,79,948 and the death toll was 26,172, the bulletin stated.

A total of 32,248 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, it said. Delhi had reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent.

On Tuesday, it recorded 1,204 cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 4.64 per cent.

Amid the rising coronavirus infections in India, PM Narendra Modi had interacted with several chief ministers, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Bhupesh Baghel and Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday.

During his interaction with the CMs, the PM said that the ''Covid-19 threat is not fully gone yet.'' The PM also said that the Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programs will need to be conducted for it in schools.

Prime Minister Modi cited a recent spike in Covid-19 infections in some states and said that there was a need to remain alert. "Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, pro-active, and collective approach," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Asserting that the coronavirus vaccine is the biggest protective shield against the virus, he said that the Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted in schools.

He also said that awareness of parents and children is very important in this regard.

(With PTI Inputs)