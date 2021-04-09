हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

COVID-19 surge hits Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors test positive

New Delhi: The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has also hit Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 37 doctors at the private facility have tested positive for the virus, and five of them are admitted for treatment.

Hospital sources said on Thursday that as many as 37 doctors have tested positive for the virus in the recent spike.

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city Health Department.

"Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and rest five are admitted in the hospital," a hospital source said.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been among the facilities which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year. 

