Narendra Modi

Call night curfew as 'corona curfew' to spread COVID-19 awareness: PM Narendra Modi tells CMs

PM Modi said that where ever night curfew is imposed, it should be called corona curfew. 

Call night curfew as &#039;corona curfew&#039; to spread COVID-19 awareness: PM Narendra Modi tells CMs
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 8) said that night curfew implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 should be referred to as 'corona curfew' to spread awareness about the infection. 

Addressing a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of states and union territories (UT) to discuss the coronavirus pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, PM Modi said that where ever night curfew is imposed, it should be called corona curfew. 

"Where ever night curfew is in place, there the phrase 'corona curfew' should be used so that awareness regarding coronavirus is maintained,” he said. 

Dismissing people questioning the benefit of night curfew, the senior BJP leader said, "Some people have this intellectual debate that 'does corona only come in the night'. In reality, the world overnight curfew has been an accepted experiment because every person during the curfew time is reminded that I am living in Corona-era and lifestyle is not affected to a large extent.” 

Night curfew has been implemented in various places across the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur in view of the daily rising coronavirus cases. 

The PM also called for states to mark vaccine festival or ‘Tika Utsav’ between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. April 11 is the birth anniversary of eminent social reformer Jyotirao Phule and April 14 is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, he noted.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also rejected opposition-ruled states’ demand to open vaccination process for all above 18 years of age. Defending the current eligibility criteria of vaccination for all 45 years, he said, "India's criteria are no different from the most prosperous countries in the world, and it will have to prioritise the vaccination." 

(With PTI inputs)

