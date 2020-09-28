Day after shooting girlfriend, Delhi cop kills father-in-law in Haryana's Rohtak

NEW DELHI: A sub-inspector of Delhi Police, Sandeep Dahiya, allegedly shot dead his father-in-law in Haryana's Rohtak.

According to reports, the sub-inspector had gone with the intention of killing wife, with whom he is having marital discord. The couple had been living separately for some time.

On Sunday night, the sub-inspector had attacked and shot at his girlfriend in Alipur area of Delhi. Both the cop and his girlfriend were in a car at the time of the incident. After committing the crime, he fled from the spot along with his service revolver.

As per reports, Dahiya is posted at Delhi's Lahori Gate Police Station. He is currently on the run.