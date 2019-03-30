DCP appears before Delhi court in 2016 JNU sedition case

New Delhi: DCP of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, on Saturday appeared before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Deepak Sehrawat in connection with the filing of chargesheet in the JNU sedition case.

A Delhi court had on Friday directed him to appear before it with a detailed report regarding the delay in the sedition case.

It was after the top cop had failed to appear before the court, CMM Sehrawat directed Kushwaha to appear before the court on Saturday along with a detailed report on why the Delhi police filed a charge sheet against the accused without sanction.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on May 4.

In its charge sheet, filed in January, Delhi Police accused former JNU students - Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya - of raising 'anti-national slogans' on February 9, 2016, during an event, which was organised to mark the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

(With inputs from ANI)