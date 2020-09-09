DCW chief asks Delhi LG to fast track two rape cases, ensure death penalty for accused

Highlighting the two recent gruesome rape incidents in the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday asked Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal to move the cases to a fast track court and ensure death penalty for the accused.

A 12-year-old girl was raped and assaulted in August and is still hospitalized in AIIMS. The 90-year-old woman, raped on September 7, was also subjected to vicious beatings and gruesome rape by a 37-year-old man, said the DCW chief.

In a letter, she wrote, "During my interactions with both the survivors and their families, they have repeatedly stated that they have only one demand from the system — that their cases be fast-tracked and that the perpetrators be given the capital punishment. Since these cases arc really distressing and brutal. I appeal to your hon'ble self to kindly look into the matter and ensure exemplary punishment — the death penalty to the culprits in both the cases in a fast-tracked manner."

She added, "I, therefore, request your hon'ble self to issue necessary orders to the police to file the charge sheet in both matters within next 3 days and also direct suitable arrangements for speedy trial of the cases ensuring the completion of trial in two months."

"I am deeply pained to bring to your kind notice two gruesome rapes and assaults in the Capital - one of a 12-year-old girl and the other of a 90-year-old woman! The 12-year-old girl was raped and assaulted...She has suffered untold miseries and grievous injuries on her private parts and still continues to be hospitalized in AIIMS. The 90-year-old woman, who was raped the day before yesterday, on 07.09.2020, has also been subjected to vicious beatings and gruesome rape by a 37-year-old man. She continues to be in deep trauma. I have met both of them and am deeply dismayed at their condition," read the letter.

"The incident with the old woman occurred on the evening of 7 September 2020 when she was waiting for her milkman. The perpetrator approached her and informed her that her regular milkman wasn't available that day and offered to take her to the place where she could get milk. He then took the lady on a bike to a farm instead and assaulted her and raped her multiple times. The woman kept telling him that she was of his grandmother's age and begged him to lease her. However. this did not deter the man who continued to assault her," she also stated.

"Thereafter, some local villagers passing by heard her cries and ran to help her. They caught hold of the perpetrator and called the police. The woman's medical examination report has revealed several injuries and bruises on her body especially on her private pans. She has bled profusely and is in extreme trauma," she added.

"Even the 12-year-old girl was raped by a stranger. She was subjected to such brutal beatings that she sustained multiple fractures on her skull and her private pans were brutally ruptured. She had to undergo several surgeries and continues to be in the ICU. The family of the girl is extremely poor and have had to face a lot of trauma due to this incident," read the letter.

"The Delhi Police has registered FIR in both the matters and have arrested the concerned men. I have met both the survivors. The old woman had tears in her eyes when she clasped my hands with her wrinkled fingers and demanded justice. The 12-year-old child has sustained scars that will probably remain with her forever. I can never ever forget their pain and trauma. These incidents have shaken me to the core and I feel deeply disturbed at the fact that many such criminals with a sick mentality continue to be lurking around us. It's unfortunate that in today', times. no one is safe — whether it's an 8-month-old baby. a 12-year-old girl or a 90-year-old woman!" she said.

"It is now an established fact that there is a complete lack of fear of law in the minds of criminals and instead the laxity of the system emboldens them to commit gruesome crimes against women and girls in the country. The justice delivery mechanism in the country is painfully long and cumbersome which more often than not breaks the spirit of the girl or woman who has been raped," added Maliwal.

"I, therefore, request your hon'ble self to issue necessary orders to the police to file the charge sheet in both matters within next 3 days and also direct suitable arrangements for speedy trial of the cases ensuring the completion of trial in two months. I plead your hon'ble self to try and ensure the strongest action against the culprits in both these cases," further added the letter.