DCW Launches Probe Into Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Girls During College Fests, Summons Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched an investigation into the recurring incidents of alleged sexual harassment of female students during college fests and summoned Delhi University officials and the cops. According to news agency ANI, the DCW has directed the Delhi University officials and the police to furnish details regarding the guidelines and systems they have established to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The women’s panel issued the notice after several cases of alleged sexual harassment of girls were reported from Delhi's Gargi College, Miranda House, and most recently from the Indraprastha College for Women. "These incidents are emerging repeatedly in colleges of Delhi University which raise serious concerns regarding the safety of girl students therein, especially during college fests," the DCW said in its notice.

The commission said that it has "decided to conduct an inquiry into the steps being taken by Delhi University to ensure the safety and security of girls inside the campus, especially during college fests."

Expressing concerns over such incidents, DCW chief Maliwal stated, "The incident is extremely unfortunate. We have seen a number of cases in the past wherein girl students have been harassed by antisocial elements who have forcibly entered colleges, especially during the fest. I have issued notices to Delhi Police and college authorities."

The DCW had last week issued a notice to Delhi Police and Indraprastha (IP) College principal after reports of sexual harassment with students surfaced during a fest organised in the college. It was reported that some boys entered the college during a fest organized therein and harassed the girls. Also, the boys allegedly tried to enter the hostel of the girl students.

The Commission also demanded a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with details of the accused arrested. The women’s panel directed the college authorities and the police to share details of the security arrangements put in place by them to avoid such incidents during the college fests.

"The Commission has sought an explanation for the lapse in security during the fest along with details of action taken against persons responsible for the lapse in security. The commission has asked the college and police to provide copies of communication made in this regard. The Commission has sought an action taken report by April 3," it said.