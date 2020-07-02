DDMA forms 12-member panel to suggest measures to help people, businesses during COVID-19 crisis in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday constituted a 12-member committee to suggest measures to help people and businesses in the times of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is led by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. It may be noted that DDMA had on Wednesday said that considering the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, it has decided to maintain status quo in the metropolis for Unlock 2.

The only modification has been in the timing of night curfew, which will now stay in place from 10 pm to 5 am in the place of 9 pm to 5 am.

"The situation of COVID-19 in Delhi has been assessed and in view of the present scenarios, it has been decided to maintain status-quo in NCT of Delhi in the larger public interest, except modifying the timing of night curfew on the movement of individuals from 10 pm to 5 am in the place of 9 pm to 5 am," the DDMA said in its order.

In its order, the DDMA said that the national capital territory is "threatened with the spread of COVID-19 epidemic, which has already been declared as a pandemic by the WHO, and has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread in NCT of Delhi.

"It added that the DDMA had extended the lockdown in containment zones through an order dated June 30 and also specified prohibited and permissible activities throughout NCT of Delhi.

A total of 2,442 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths were reported in the national capital on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 89,802 in Delhi, the health department said. According to the official data, 1,644 were cured and discharged today.

The total number of cases includes 27,007 active cases, 59,992 cured and 2,803 deaths.