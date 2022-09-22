NewsDelhi
DELHI MASK FINE

DDMA may soon revoke MASK FINE, de-scale Covid-19 staff at Delhi hospitals

Covid-19 situation in Delhi: In its last meeting in April, the DDMA had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public places prescribing a fine of Rs 500 against defaulters. In the Thursday meeting, it was decided to enhance the surveillance of ILI-SARI cases to detect any early warnings, said sources present in the meeting.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • DDMA may soon revoke MASK FINE
  • The DDMA may also de-scale Covid-19 staff at Delhi hospitals
  • The DDMA today met to review the Covid situation in the national capital

Trending Photos

DDMA may soon revoke MASK FINE, de-scale Covid-19 staff at Delhi hospitals

New Delhi: The DDMA may soon lift the Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks in public places along with scaling down the deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals in a phased manner as the city witnesses a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, sources said. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met here on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus. LG V K Saxena chaired the meeting, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance.

In its last meeting in April, the DDMA had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public places prescribing a fine of Rs 500 against defaulters. In the Thursday meeting, it was decided to enhance the surveillance of ILI-SARI cases to detect any early warnings, said sources present in the meeting.

They said that there was also a consensus on bringing up the percentage of precautionary doses of vaccination that currently stands at 24, to at least 40 to 50 per cent. "Deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals will be scaled down in a calibrated and phased manner and the health department will prepare an action plan," said a source.

There was also an emphasis on analysing the genome sequencing data to detect any surge in cases or new variants, with the expert members also stressing that there is no need to let the guard down.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people to get the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "The DDMA meeting was held under LG sir's chairmanship. Took stock of the current situation of coronavirus. Several key decisions were taken. I appeal to all Delhiites to get booster doses of the vaccine. 

"Keep your family safe from coronavirus in the festive season. Follow all the protocols to protect yourself from coronavirus," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Live Tv

Delhi Mask fineDelhi mask ruleDDMADelhi COVID-19 casesdelhi covid-19 hospitals

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022