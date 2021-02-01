Deadly weapon: Delhi Police will fight sword-bearing farmers with this Special 'Steel Lathi'

Delhi Police has now made special steel sticks (lathi) which will be effective for dealing with the rioters attacking with the sword. At present, 50 such steel sticks have been made but more can be made if the need arises.

A Delhi Police official told Zee News that while protesters at the Delhi border were taking out the tractor parade on January 26, many tractors broke through the fixed route and entered Delhi. The rioters hoisted the religious flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort and were also dangling swords there.

The rioters who entered forcibly in Delhi had swords, iron rods and other weapons in their hands. When they were stopped by policemen, they were attacked and even stoned.

About 384 policemen were injured in this violence. Most of the policemen were injured in the Red Fort violence. SHO PC Yadav who was on duty there was also attacked with a sword. Many policemen are still admitted in the hospital.

The police officer said that special steel sticks have been made to deal with such rioters. About 30 sticks have been given to the Shahadra District and about 20 sticks have been sent to the East District. When the situation is getting out of control and they have weapons like a sword. A police officer told that when the rioters were wielding a sword on the police, it was difficult to stop with wooden sticks.

Meanwhile, on January 29, SHO Alipur Pradeep Paliwal was attacked with a sword. If such steel sticks were there, the sword could be controlled, added the official.