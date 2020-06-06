Deceased Delhi Police constable's report confirms he was COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: The test report of a Delhi Police constable who died three days ago has confirmed that he was coronavirus positive.

Rahul, the 30-year-old cop, died on June 3. He was undergoing treatment for lung infection.

The deceased constable had underlying health conditions and he breathed his last on Wednesday at Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

It further said that the constable was on medical leave since November 2019 and was undergoing treatment for lung infection.

"Almost 85 per cent of his lungs were not functioning," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Rahul was a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and was posted in the northeast district. He resided with his family in the Mandoli area.

With this, the number of Delhi Police personnel dying due to COVID-19 infection has risen to 4.

Earlier, three Delhi Police personnel had lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Around 500 personnel of the force have been infected with the dreaded virus and 200 of them recovered, according to Delhi Police.