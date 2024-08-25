Advertisement
Delhi: 18-Year-Old Shot At During Altercation Between Two Groups In Paschim Vihar East

According to Delhi Police, today at 4:53 PM, a PCR call was received at Police Station Paschim Vihar East regarding a pistol fire near BG 6 Paschim Vihar East by the caller.

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old person sustained a bullet injury during an altercation between two groups in Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Saturday evening, the police said.

According to Delhi Police, today at 4:53 PM, a PCR call was received at Police Station Paschim Vihar East regarding a pistol fire near BG 6 Paschim Vihar East by the caller.

"As per the initial inquiry, a bystander boy, 18, got injured by a bullet richochet during the altercation that started over water spilt by a minor boy," said the police.

The local Resident Welfare Association got involved. Apparently, a bullet was discharged during the subsequent melee. The injured person is out of danger. The police team has reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Further inquiry is in progress to ascertain details and proper legal action is being taken, said the police. 

