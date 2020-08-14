हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS

Delhi: AIIMS doctor's decomposed body found hanging in house

The decomposed body of an AIIMS doctor was found on Friday hanging from the ceiling of his home in Gautam Nagar in the national capital. The police at the Hauz Khas Police Station received a call at 3.10 pm that a foul smell was coming out from a house.

After the police reached the spot, the decomposed dead body of a male person was found hanging in a room, locked from the inside, which was on the second floor.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Dr Mohit Singhla and he worked in the Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS Hospital. He had last attended his office on August 11 (Tuesday). Singhla is a permanent resident of Panchkula in Chandigarh and allegedly resided alone in this room since 2006.

The police said that proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

