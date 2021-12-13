हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi air pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai to review situation today

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the city government had on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimise the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

Delhi air pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai to review situation today

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with senior officials on Monday to review the air pollution situation in the national capital. Officials from civic bodies, the fire department, the public works department and other departments concerned will attend the meeting, the sources said.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the city government had on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimise the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

It had earlier banned construction activities and the entry of trucks, barring CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities, till further orders.

The apex court had asked the Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday to examine pleas for lifting the construction ban and relaxing restrictions on industrial units in Delhi-NCR within a week. 

The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 256 this morning. 

The air quality of the NCR region of Noida and Gurugram is also in the 'poor' category. Gurugram logged an AQI of 286 and it stands at 256 in Noida, according to SAFAR.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi air pollutionGopal RaiDelhi-NCR air pollution
Next
Story

2001 Parliament attack: 20 years ago, terrorists infiltrated premises of India's temple of democracy

Must Watch

PT19M23S

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor