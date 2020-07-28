Delhi allows street vendors, hawkers to operate from 10 am to 8 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday issued an order allowing street hawkers and vendors in the city to operate from 10 am to 8 pm for an initial period of one week. The order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, however, said weekly bazaars were not allowed. The wearing of masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory for street vendors while working.

They will be allowed to conduct their businesses in non-containment zones only. For now, permission has been granted for a week but changes or further continuance will be done as per the situation.

"It has been decided that functioning of Rehari-Patriwallahs may be permitted with suitable restrictions, though the opening of weekly bazaars may be prohibited. The Rehari-Patriwallahs are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week, in NCT of Delhi (except in containment zones), subject to compliance of all instructions/ guidelines issued by Govt of India / Govt of NCT of Delhi to contain the spread of COVID-19, such as face-covering, social distancing (2 gaz ki doori), hygiene practice etc.," said the official order.

"However, weekly Bazaars in NCT of Delhi are not allowed until further order. Further, those rehari-patri wallahs who fall under Special Surveillance Groups (SSGs) shall be screened & covered as per the Modified SoP for surveillance," it added.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have been for strict compliance of the order and take action against offenders for not wearing face covers, violating social distancing norms and spitting.

"All District Magistrates of Delhi, their counterparts District Dy. Commissioners of Police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict implementation of these orders and take appropriate action against the offenders in case any offences are committed such as not wearing a mask, not maintaining social distancing norms, spitting in public places etc.," it concluded.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said an order was being passed by the government to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart their work and businesses, as there was some confusion regarding it. The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown triggered by it have hit both small scale and individual businesses, with street vendors being one of the most affected groups.

"A special order is being passed through which the street vendors and hawkers can restart their work and livelihood in Delhi," Kejriwal had said in a virtual press briefing.