Bike

Delhi: Angry over traffic police challan, man sets bike on fire

NEW DELHI: Angry over being fined for traffic violation, a man set his own bike on fire in Delhi's Sheikh Sarai Phase 1 on Thursday. 

As per reports, traffic police challaned the bike earlier on Thursday. Upset over it, the man set his bike on fire. 

The fire department immediately reached the spot and extinguished the fire. 

Authorities suspect the rider was under the influence of alcohol. 

Police has detained the rider, who will now undergo a medical test. 

Video snippets from the site of the incident showed fire department trying to extinguish the fire 

