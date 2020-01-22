Delhi assembly election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, musician Vishal Dadlani among 39 star campaigners for AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, music composer Vishal Dadlani are among the party's 39 star campaigners who will seek vote for the party during the Delhi assembly election 2020.

The list of star campaigners released by the party on Wednesday for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election includes the name of Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta.

The list, which has been submitted to the Delhi Chief Election Officer, also contains the names of Cabinet Ministers Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot.

Sitting MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rakhi Birla, Jarnail Singh, Somnath Bharti, Sanjeev Jha and Amantullah Khan; AAP candidates like Durgesh Pathak (from Karawal Nagar), Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Atishi (Kalkaji), Raghav Chadha (Rajinder Nagar) and Dilip Pandey (Timarpur) will also campaign for their party.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Pankaj Gupta, Prithvi Reddy, and national spokespersons Preeti Menon and Ajoy Kumar, along with a number of MLAs from Punjab, like Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema and Rupinder Kaur `Ruby`, and Gurmeet Singh Haher have also ben included in the list of party's star campaigners.

After the nominations process ended on Tuesday, the AAP hit the campaign trail again with the ruling party planning a series of Arvind Kejriwal`s town hall plus roadshows and rallies.

AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai said that Kejriwal would participate in a roadshow in Burari assembly at 9 am on Wednesday which will conclude at Adarsh Nagar. Other party leaders have already started public meetings from Tuesday.

Rai said Kejriwal would hold eight town halls between January 23 and 30.

Party`s no 2 Manish Sisodia started his public meeting from Jungpura and Kalkaji, while Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held public meetings at Laxmi Nagar and Vishwas Nagar. Rai held the meetings at Rajinder Nagar and Hari Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

From January 23 onwards, Rai added, town hall meetings are scheduled. "On January 23, the town hall will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium. From then on, until January 30, seven more town hall sessions will be conducted. The roadshows and public meetings will continue alongside."

Also, a door to door campaign will be conducted, during which our volunteers will present Arvind Kejriwal`s Guarantee Card to every household in Delhi, said Rai. The AAP is creating a separate plan for candidates as well, which will focus on two aspects - nukkad sabha (street corner meetings) and padyatra (foot marches).

Polls are due for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 8.

(With Agency inputs)