Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget; CM Arvind Kejriwal calls it India's first 'rozgaar budget'

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the AAP government's 'Rozgar' budget worth Rs 75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23 following a debate. The Speaker adjourned the Assembly sine die after the conclusion of six days of the budgetary session that had started on March 21.

The budget, which was presented last Saturday, aims at creating 20 lakh job opportunities in the next five years by boosting the retail sector, redevelopment of famous markets and industrial areas in non-conforming zones, startups, tourism and promoting the nighttime economy.

Participating in the debate on the budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said various measures announced in the budget reflected the Aam Aadi Party's ideology of "hardcore patriotism, diehard honest and humanity". Kejriwal said that keeping employment as the central focus, the Delhi budget is the country`s first ‘Rozgaar Budget’.

Speaking to the media later, Kejriwal said, "Employment used to be the issue that was only discussed during election campaigns, after that nobody used to address that issue. For the first time since independence, a budget has been made keeping employment as its central focus."

The CM added, "Ours is independent India`s first `Rozgaar Budget`. Educated youth are still struggling for jobs and in the last few years, demonetization, GST, and pandemic have worsened the job scenario."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the budget was prepared based on 6,500 suggestions received from the Delhiites. Twelve people whose suggestions were considered in the budget presentation were present in the session and Sisodia cited their names, recognising their inputs.

"Over 150 meetings were conducted with various associations and regulatory bodies by our economy team. As a result, some of the important suggestions were included in the budget such as redevelopment and regeneration of the city's iconic markets, IT parks, startup policy, e-commerce boost, creation of new jobs through various channels," Sisodia said.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain also participated in the debate. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed the budget as "disappointing" pointing to the rising fiscal deficit and charged that the government failed on health, education, transport and other fronts.

The budget was passed by voice vote. The Demands for Grants for year 2022-23 and Appropriation Bill 2022 were also passed by the House.

