Delhi-Based Tech Firm Transline Technologies Gets Investment From Big League

Delhi-based tech giant, Transline Technologies Limited has raised an investment through private placement of shares where it was seen that many major investors took part.

Names like Ramesh Damani, Sanjay Kaul, Green Portfolio, TSG Global, Globe Capital and other major investors were seen in their private placement. This news comes right after bagging multiple award of contracts from the government and private clients of big magnitude.

Transline Technologies Limited is a company mainly working in Security Surveillance systems, IT Infrastructure, Software Solutions and other related industry works. They have major clients like The Indian Railways, TCIL, Indian Oil Corporation and many other giants.

Mr. Arun Gupta, Managing Director of Transline Technologies Limited said, “We are thrilled to have such experienced names of the industry join hands with us and show us their love and support. It truly is a reflection of reward of our hard work over the years. We are truly thankful to our investors for putting their trust in us.”

Support of Industry Titans for Transline Technologies Limited could prove to be a game changer in the time to come.