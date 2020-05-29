हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s father's SUV stolen from outside Rajinder Nagar residence, case registered

Delhi BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir`s father`s SUV was stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital.

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s father&#039;s SUV stolen from outside Rajinder Nagar residence, case registered

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir`s father`s SUV was stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday when the white-colored Toyota Fortuner owned by Deepak Gambhir was stolen, the police said.

The police is examining the CCTV footage to crack the case. An FIR has also been registered and an investigation is underway.

Sharing more details, DCP Central, Sanjay Bhatia said, "Yesterday at about 3.30 PM the said car was parked in front of the house and in the morning the same was found stolen. Accordingly, a regular FIR is being registered. We also have the CCTV footage and the same is being scrutinized."

Tags:
Gautam GambhirDelhiBJPSUVRajinder NagarDelhi Police
Next
Story

Wife immolates self after husband refuses to buy smart phone in Delhi
  • 1,65,799Confirmed
  • 4,706Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M57S

News 25: Watch today's top 25 news stories