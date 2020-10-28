Delhi chokes as air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI level at 353

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi pollution

Delhi on Wednesday morning witnessed air quality in the `very poor` category as the pollutants rose in the atmosphere, as per data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. 

Delhi chokes as air quality remains in &#039;very poor&#039; category, AQI level at 353

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday experienced morning smog and air quality in `very poor` category the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee revealed. 

The PM 2.5 level in Delhi for overall was at 353 which is in very poor category. Alarmingly, the pollution levels are higher than yesterday morning.

The PM 2.5 level at IGI Airport was at 332 which is in very poor category while PM 2.5 level in Delhi University touched 344 which is also in very poor category. 

Meanwhile, in Gurgaon AQI was recorded as 'very bad' with with PM2.5 level at 310, yesterday it was in the 'moderate' category. In Noida, PM2.5 level was at 353 which is slightly better than yesterday, as per SAFAR data.

Live TV

The AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 313, in RK Puram 305, in Mundka 325, and in Patparganj 309, all four in the `very poor` category, as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The Delhi government recently launched the `Red Light On, Gaadi Off` campaign as part of its 'War Against Pollution' initiative to curb air pollution in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also announced the launch of a campaign to include the citizens of the capital in raising awareness on air pollution. 

