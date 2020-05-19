Delhi court issues circular asking lawyers not to use saliva to paste stamps

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued a circular directing the advocates, the court staff and others to restrain themselves from using saliva to paste or fix court fee stamps on the documents.

Also not to use saliva while pagination of the documents of case files. This has been said in view of the coronavirus outbreak and amid chances of its further spreading this way.

"Lawyers/Munshis/Litigants/Naib Courts/Police Officials may be asked through court staff not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on the application/petition and envelopes containing summons/notices etc," the circular said.

It has been advised that plastic sponge damper pads may be used to inspect the judicial files.

The court has issued the circular to check the spread of COVID 19 infection in the courts and has asked the concerned people to adhere to it seriously.