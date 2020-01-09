Delhi court to decide on bail plea of accused in Seemapuri violence case on Friday

New Delhi: A Delhi court is set to pronounce its verdict on the bail petition of 10 accused in the Seemapuri violence case on Friday.

Additional Session Judge Manjusha Wadhwa had on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail petition filed by 10 accused in Seemapuri violence case till Thursday.

The court adjourned the matter after a request was made by the prosecution. The matter will now be heard at 2:30 pm on Thursday, the court said.

Live TV

During the hearing on Thursday, the court asked the investigation officer, "Do you have any evidence for the allegations you have made, whether these accused were found in CCTV footage doing stone pelting or other crimes. Have you got any evidence?"

Investigation Officer Surendra Kumar responded by saying that the identity of these accused could not be verified and none of them had been identified yet in the CCTV footage.

On Thursday, the case was also transferred by Additional Sessions Judge Manjusha Wadhwa to District Judge SK Malhotra as the same was transferred to the Crime branch.

Earlier, the Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of the accused till January 18 in Seemapuri violence case against the CAA.