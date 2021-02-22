Delhi govt's education model gets international recognition, 20 nations access e-learning content

New Delhi: The e-learning program launched in Delhi government schools by the Arvind Kejriwal government, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, gained international recognition. Users from 20 countries have accessed the e-learning contents of the Delhi government schools during the coronavirus pandemic. The online classes are being accessed in approximately 20 countries including the UK, the USA, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Philippines, Malaysia, and Nepal, among others.

Delhi government schools attain a 98% pass percentage in Class 12 CBSE exams: For the first time in the history of Delhi, the Kejriwal government schools got a result of 98% in CBSE 12 examinations. Delhi government schools have ranked among the top 10 government schools in India for 2020–21. Around 53 Delhi government school students qualified in JEE Advance & 569 students qualified for NEET.

The Kejriwal government has continued to bolster school infrastructure with the formation of new classrooms. As a result, the school infrastructure of the Delhi government schools has improved manifold.

Dry ration: As the schools were shut down the Delhi government school students were not getting the mid-day meal. It is to be noted that most of these students come from families of lower economic strata. To provide the midday meal the Delhi government came up with a scheme equivalent to the mid-day meal. The Kejriwal government provided dry ration kits to students of classes Nursery to class 10 enrolled in all government, government-aided, and MCD schools. By this scheme, the Delhi government is providing dry ration to more than eight lakh students.

Delhi Education conference: In a bid to study and discuss school education in the post-COVID-19 era, to shape the New Education Policy (NEP) and improve the education system from elementary school to college level, the Delhi government conducted the 'Delhi Education Conference' on an international level with 22 education experts as panellists from across the country and abroad. The international level education conference was organized between January 11-17 and had education experts from India, Finland, Germany, Singapore, Canada, and the US.

Delhi achieves the highest NAS score in Niti Aayog's National Innovation Index: In the recently released government think tank Niti Aayog’s National Innovation Index, the Arvind Kejriwal government schools have topped the list. The government-aided schools in Delhi have achieved the highest National Achievement Survey (NAS) score. This achievement has been lauded for being the landmark transformation of the government school system.

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University: The Kejriwal government launched the entrepreneurship curriculum, and to take this initiative forward it has been organizing live interactions with industry leaders to provide insight on entrepreneurship. In 2020, the Kejriwal government has also established the Delhi skill and entrepreneurship university that will ensure fresh graduates get jobs easily or pursue business as soon as they pass out. The university will have the capacity of enrolling at least 1,25,000 students.