Delhi HC issues notice on plea citing use of centralised air-conditioning may spread COVID-19

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court has issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Government seeking reply on a petition moved in the Delhi High Court citing use of centralised air conditioning may spread COVID-19 infections.

The petition moved by the Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi Advocate KC Mittal has raised concerns over the centralized air conditioning of buildings, including the buildings of Delhi High Court and the subordinate courts, seeking the corona crises.

The court observed that it was an important issue.

Matter was being heard by the division bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar. Union of India however told the court that the recently issued CPWD guidelines in this regard will be placed on record.

Petition states that the there was every possibility of infection of COVID 19 being spread through centralized air conditioning of the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts.

Seeing this, the petition had prayed for issuance of notice to the PWD, Govt of Delhi and concerned authorities. It prays that a committee of experts be set up to examine the problem and the solution thereof. Petition has also prayed for directions that no centrally air-conditioned building be made functional unless all the precautionary measures are put in place, so that spread of COVID 19 through centralized air conditioning be prevented.

Petition states, "Centrally air-conditioned AC can inadvertently act as massive catalysts to further the spread of virus or other infections, notably, air/aerosol borne infections. This will add to unprecedented crisis being faced. COVID-19 infection is highly communicable."

Petition raises concerns that, "once aerosol infection enters the air ducts of the central air-conditioning system, the same could potentially infect, quite literally, dozens if not hundreds of person present in the High Court."

Delhi High Court has sought response from Central and Delhi Govts observing that the issue raised through the petition was of vital importance.