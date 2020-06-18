Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health improves, still on oxygen support

The health of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, improved on Thursday. He is, however, still on oxygen support at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

His health had deteriorated late on June 17 night but it improved on Thursday. Jain on June 17 tested positive for the infection. On June 16 due to high-grade fever, he was admitted to the hospital and underwent a novel coronavirus test which came out negative.

He was admitted due to high fever and difficulty in breathing. Jain's oxygen levels reportedly dipped and he was then hospitalised.

On June 17, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi also tested positive for COVID-19. The AAP MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji quarantined herself at home and is following the protocol.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished her a speedy recovery. CM Kejriwal tweeted, "Corona ke khilaf ladai mein Atishi ji ka mahatwapurna yogdaan raha hai. Mujhe umeed hai ki woh jaldh se jaldh swasth ho kar ek baar phir logo ki sewa mein lag jayengi. (Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will recover soon and serve people again.)"

One more AAP legislator from Patel Nagar, Rajkumar Anand, also tested positive for the coronavirus.