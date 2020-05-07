Delhi High Court seeks response from Delhi govt on Narela DDA flats coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine centre petition

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response from the Delhi government on a petition saying that the coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine centre in Narela's DDA flats has not been provided with proper facilities.

The PIL was heard by the division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramaniam Prasad and the court issued a notice to the Delhi government.

The petition alleged that there was a lack of doctors, hygiene, sanitation workers, quality food etc. It requested the repair of two elevators, making provision of linen, soap, sanitizers and other essential items.

However, the advocate for Delhi Government said, "All facilities are available at the fourteen towers constructed by DDA at Narela that have been partly converted for housing patients who have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and partially for quarantining those who have turned COVID-19 negative after treatment."