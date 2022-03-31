हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi likely to scrap fine for not wearing masks in public places, say sources

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has reached a consensus for scraping the fines imposed on violators for not wearing masks in public places in view of fast-declining Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the sources said. The DDMA is likely to do away with the fines soon, they added.

In early February, the COVID-19 restriction was relaxed when solo drivers were given exemption from wearing the mask inside the car.

Notably, the daily COVID-19 infection in Delhi has witnessed a declining trend. Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and one death with a daily positivity rate of 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has exempted people from wearing masks in all public places. Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday tweeted that the state cabinet decides to lift all the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state. 

Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, wearing masks will be compulsory, he said. 

COVID-19DelhiFine for not wearing masksDDMACoronavirus
