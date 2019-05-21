close

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro services hampered, no trains running between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar stations

DMRC will be running feeder bus service between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to facilitate passengers.

Delhi Metro services hampered, no trains running between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar stations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro train services on the yellow line have been hampered due to a technical glitch, leaving many passengers stranded. There has been no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar stations. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the trains will run in loops temporarily between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur, and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar. 

DMRC will be running feeder bus service between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to facilitate passengers.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in the city to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

Live TV

Due to the snag on Tuesday morning, commuters had a hard time reaching their destination and many passengers were stranded at the Qutub Minar station. "Due to a technical snag at Chattarpur, train services have been affected on the Yellow Line. The issue is being rectified," a senior DMRC official said.

"There will be no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar," he said. 

