Delhi

Delhi-NCR to experience hail, light rains today; temperature likely to dip

The Delhi weather has taken a complete turn with thunderstorms and rains lashing several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas.

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Delhi weather has taken a complete turn with thunderstorms and rains lashing several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas.

After two days of rain, the weather department has predicted hail precipitation over Delhi and adjoining areas of Gannaur, Kherkhoda, Southwest, South, Lodhi Road in Delhi in the next one hour.

The city is likely to receive light to moderate intensity rains accompanied with thunderstorm over Delhi and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Rainfall is likely over Manesar, Gurugram, Kherkhoda, Sonipat, Gannaur, Barut, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Faridabad, Bhiwadi (Haryana), Bagpat, Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Hapur, Modinagar, Meerut, Shamli, Ghaziabad, Jattari, Bulandshahar, Jhangirabad, Sikandarabad, Garhmukteshwar, Gulothi, Siyana, Khurja (UP) for next two hours.

There is no possibility of rain on January 7 but dense fog may occur. And on January 8, there will liekly be a dip in temperature to 6 to 7 degrees. Delhi-NCR will face colder and foggier conditions.

Meanwhile, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury at Palam was at 15.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Wednesday.

The temperature in the city has remained above normal. On Sunday, the city received light rain with Safdarjung recording 1.7 mm of rain during the day.

As the IMD officials, the temperatures will remain between 20 and 11 degrees Celsius.

