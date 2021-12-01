Delhi nursery admission 2022-23: Application process to begin from December 15, first list to come on February 4

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that the process for nursery admissions into private schools will commence from December 15.

The DoE has also released the full schedule for nursery-level admissions into the city's private schools on its website.

It may be noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘nursery admission’ process was delayed for the 2021-2022 session and began only in February. However, the admission process for the 2022-23 session is largely in line with previous years’ schedules.

Through an official notification, the DoE has mandated all private schools in the city to upload their admissions criteria by December 14 so that applications can begin the next day - December 15.

According to the DoE notification, the last date for submitting applications is on January 7 and the first list of selected candidates and the waiting list is expected to be issued by the schools on February 4.

After this, a second list, if any, must be issued on February 21, and any subsequent list by March 15. The Delhi government has said that the admission process will close on March 31.

While private schools have been allowed to decide on the criteria for admissions, the Delhi government has asked them to ensure that no "discriminatory" criteria make their way in.

The DoE has prohibited the private schools not to ask for details such as parents' educational qualifications, their food and drinking habits, their professional fields or any kind of expertise, calling them for oral tests or interviews. It further stated that the first-come-first-serve system will not be allowed.

The upper age limit for admissions is three, four and five years respectively as of March 31, 2022.

Live TV