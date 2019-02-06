Delhi Police arrest 19-year-old girl for allegedly helping rape accused

New Delhi: Delhi police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old girl for allegedly helping three accused rape a 25-year-old girl.

The 19-year-old has been sent to judicial custody by Delhi`s Karkardooma Court.

According to the police, the victim initially got an FIR registered against three men who were arrested subsequently after an investigation.

During the investigation, the police also added section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the victim complained of forcefully being subjected to anal sex. The victim, who had come to Delhi from Northeast for work, had alleged that the accused raped her and subjected her to repeated sexual and physical assaults. The survivor added that she was taken to an apartment in Delhi`s Dilshad Colony, and was gang-raped and blackmailed thereafter.

She later named the accused girl in her complaint and stated that the girl had accompanied all three male accused every time they raped her.

As per police complaint, the accused also caused grievous harm to the victim while helping male accused in raping her.

According to DCP Shahdara Meghana Yadav, the accused girl has been arrested under charges of causing grievous hurt and helping the accused.