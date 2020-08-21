Delhi Police arrests businessman Mukesh Kumar for donating Rs 2 crore to AAP through shell company

New Delhi: The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through a shell company, sources said on Friday (August 21, 2020).
One of the two arrested by the Delhi Police has been identified as Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Kumar. The other one has been identified as Sudhanshu Bansal.
आम आदमी पार्टी को 4 फर्जी कंपनियों के जरिये चंदा देने का मामला फ़रवरी 2014 का है जब ROC ने 4 फ़र्ज़ी कंपनियों के जरिये @AAPDelhi में ₹2 करोड़ आने की शिकायत पुलिस को दी थी। ये पैसा देहरादून की एक कंपनी ने शैल कंपनियों के जरिये दिया था। जानकारी https://t.co/0aQTFMNF9j pic.twitter.com/7T6fHn5Kpy
— Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) August 21, 2020
The two have been arrested on charges of allegedly donating the money to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party through a demand draft on March 31, 2014.
Mukesh Sharma is a property dealer and tobacco trader based in Delhi.
It may be recalled that sacked Delhi minister and now a BJP leader Kapil Mishra had earlier alleged that the amount was paid to AAP by a shell company.
Mishra had also alleged "massive irregularities" in the funding of the AAP and raised questions about the "suspicious" donation of Rs 2 crore.
He had also claimed that several shell companies had given money to the AAP and the party knew it.