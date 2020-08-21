Delhi Police arrests businessman Mukesh Kumar for donating Rs 2 crore to AAP through shell company

New Delhi: The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through a shell company, sources said on Friday (August 21, 2020).

One of the two arrested by the Delhi Police has been identified as Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Kumar. The other one has been identified as Sudhanshu Bansal.

The two have been arrested on charges of allegedly donating the money to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party through a demand draft on March 31, 2014.

Mukesh Sharma is a property dealer and tobacco trader based in Delhi.

It may be recalled that sacked Delhi minister and now a BJP leader Kapil Mishra had earlier alleged that the amount was paid to AAP by a shell company.

Mishra had also alleged "massive irregularities" in the funding of the AAP and raised questions about the "suspicious" donation of Rs 2 crore.

He had also claimed that several shell companies had given money to the AAP and the party knew it.