Delhi Police Arrests Man Who Brutally Stabbed His 16-Year-Old Girlfriend To Death In Shahbad Dairy Area

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested a man accused of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in the Shahbad Dairy Area. He has been identified as 20-year-old Sahil. Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency ANI. The 16-year-old girl had succumbed to injuries after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by her alleged boyfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area yesterday.

Sahil, accused of the 16-year-old girl murder case in Delhi has been arrested near Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.



(Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/TtGnRAR37B — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Delhi Police had formed six teams to arrest the accused who had fled the spot after brutally murdering the girl. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Delhi, Raja Banthia while talking to reporters said that the parents of the accused are cooperating on the matter.

He said that the deceased was brought dead and had several injuries on her body. "The girl was brought dead and a post-mortem is being conducted. There were several injuries on her body. She was stabbed more than 20 times," said Raja Banthia while talking to ANI.

Delhi Extremely Unsafe For Women Now: DCW Chief

Reacting to the gruesome murder, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that the national capital has become extremely unsafe for women and girls, appealing to the government to call for a high-level meeting. "A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with Union HM, Delhi LG, DCW chief and Delhi CM," said Swati Maliwal.

Bone-Chilling Murder Caught On Camera

The bone-chilling murder was caught on camera. The video footage shows the 16-year-old girl being stabbed multiple times and struck with a stone slab by a man, as people pass them by, staring in alarm but doing nothing to stop the attack. The extremely disturbing footage captured on a security camera at north Delhi's Rohini shows the girl being attacked allegedly by her boyfriend Sahil on a busy lane in a dense neighbourhood but no one coming to rescue her.

The couple had fought the previous evening, according to the police. The body of the deceased, as per police, was found lying on the street. On May 28, police said they received information regarding the murder of a girl, adding that a local team reached the spot and started an investigation. During the local inquiry, police learnt that the accused and the deceased were in a relationship but they had a quarrel yesterday.

A case under Indian Penal Code section (IPC) 302 (Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death) was also registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station following a complaint by the father of the deceased.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the incident and urged the Lieutenant Governor to take action in the matter. "A minor girl was brutally killed in broad daylight. It is sad and unfortunate. There is no fear among the criminals. LG sir, the law and order is your responsibility, please do something. The security of the people of Delhi is the priority," he said.

Delhi Minister Atishi also slammed LG VK Saxena and asked him to "pay attention" towards law and order in the national capital. "My soul trembled after looking at this dreadful act. I want to remind Delhi LG that the Constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi. But he spends most of his time in creating roadblocks for the Arvind Kejriwal government. I request the LG with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi. Today women are not at all safe in Delhi," she said on Twitter.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir reacted to the people being present there but not intervening. "If such a barbaric attack had happened on one's sister or daughter, would these people have gone on like this? Animals are not just them, but everyone," he said in a tweet.