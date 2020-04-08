Delhi Police ASI tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to AIIMS for treatment

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector has tested positive for coronavirus and has been shifted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, said reports on Wednesday (April 8, 2020).

According to sources, the ASI had last week developed symptoms of fever, cough and was found coronavirus positive on Tuesday report.

The ASI is posted in Delhi Police Traffic Department and cops are now ascertaining how he contracted coronavirus.

This is also the first case of a Delhi Police personnel testing positive for coronavirus.

The colony in which the ASI lived has been put under strict lockdown and Contact Tracing is also being conducted by the police.

After confirmation of the ASI contacting COVID-19, Delhi Police said, ''We have put the entire colony in which ASI is living under strict lockdown, have started tracing contacts and trying to establish his contacts and cause behind the infection.''

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 773 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country.

The number of coronavirus cases stands at 5194 and fatalities due to the deadly virus 149 as of Wednesday morning.