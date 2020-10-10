Delhi Police busts IPL betting racket, arrests 17 people following raid in south Delhi village

New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Saturday said that it has arrested seventeen persons on charges of gambling and betting in connection with the ongoing IPL 2020 cricket tournament in the UAE.

The arrests were made following a raid in south Delhi village called Devli. Those arrested during a late-night raid on Friday were found betting on the cricket match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the IPL Season 2020 and gambling through various other methods like charts and playing cards.

The betting module used six sets of walkie-talkies to communicate and keep a tab on the movement of police.

Mobile phones, TV sets with DTH connection for viewing live cricket matches, a wireless Internet router, Rs 81,000 in cash, 10 decks of playing cards, five gambling charts and gambling chits were seized from the accused.

"Three persons were tasked to check the scores of cricket matches and inform betters for revising rates of betting, while others were into gambling and betting through various other means," DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur said.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 9, and 55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, 1955 was registered at the Neb Sarai police station.